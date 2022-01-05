Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

EVF stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.82.

In related news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

