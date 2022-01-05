Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund were worth $16,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

