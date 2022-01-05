Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.40.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 205,240 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 67,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 283.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

