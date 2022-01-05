Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $383,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 67.4% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $4,182,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

