eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $249.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.32 million and the highest is $257.22 million. eHealth posted sales of $293.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $544.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eHealth by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.49. 421,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.41 and a beta of -0.11. eHealth has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $93.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.