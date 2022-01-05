Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.34

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $5.10. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 191,322 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $173.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

