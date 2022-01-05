Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will report sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.80 million and the highest is $11.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $10.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $11.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $508.70 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $617.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. 247,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,589. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.