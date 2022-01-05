Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Elevate Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.33. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Elevate Credit by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,128 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Elevate Credit by 6.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 121.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 55,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

