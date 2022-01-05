Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.16.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $266.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.29.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

