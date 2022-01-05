Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $140.70 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499,083 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.5% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $140,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 51,525 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.