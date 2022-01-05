Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Tops $0.0212

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $405,002.91 and $44.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

