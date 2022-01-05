Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 55.2% from the November 30th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Shares of MSN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 30,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,066. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.