Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report earnings per share of ($1.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.43). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 209.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.56.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,743 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.53.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.