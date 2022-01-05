Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) & Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Head-To-Head Survey

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel Chile and Entergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Chile $3.36 billion 0.80 -$66.12 million N/A N/A Entergy $10.11 billion 2.21 $1.41 billion $6.19 17.98

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Chile.

Dividends

Enel Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Entergy pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel Chile and Entergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Chile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Entergy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Enel Chile currently has a consensus target price of $3.74, suggesting a potential upside of 91.79%. Entergy has a consensus target price of $115.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Enel Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enel Chile is more favorable than Entergy.

Volatility & Risk

Enel Chile has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Enel Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Chile and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A Entergy 11.11% 11.08% 2.11%

Summary

Entergy beats Enel Chile on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies. The Transmission segment comprises electricity lines and substations with a voltage or tension higher than 23kV that are connected from generators production points to the centers of consumption or distribution. The Distribution segment provides electricity to end customers using electricity infrastructure lower than 23 kV. The firm transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, government, and toll customers. The company was founded on April 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

