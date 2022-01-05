Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Short Interest Update

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the November 30th total of 669,600 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

ENOB traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,361. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48. Enochian Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $13.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

