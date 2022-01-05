Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 6.7%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $166.17 and last traded at $166.37. 44,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,986,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.28.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.77.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.24 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
