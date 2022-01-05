Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE EPD traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. 213,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,115. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.65. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 70,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 709,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,217,000. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.