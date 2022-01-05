Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EUBG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.16.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
