Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Update

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUBG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 14,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.16.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.