EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $618.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $328.90 and a one year high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.58.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 207.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 198.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

