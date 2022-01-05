Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$88.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$91.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$110.44.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB opened at C$71.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$118.52. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of C$51.17 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The firm had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 8.8700003 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,844 shares in the company, valued at C$4,026,844.80. Insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,580 over the last 90 days.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.