Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of EQH opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9,941.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,104,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,138 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth $86,399,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 69.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

