Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

EQH stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Equitable has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.