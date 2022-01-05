Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FCEL. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

