Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for First Foundation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James increased their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FFWM opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 53.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.