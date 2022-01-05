Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 740,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,096 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 139,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

