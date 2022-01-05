Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 1,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERMAY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eramet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Get Eramet alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.