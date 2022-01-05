Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $25.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Get Erasca alerts:

ERAS opened at $14.95 on Monday. Erasca has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at about $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the third quarter valued at about $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at about $14,854,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.