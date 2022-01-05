Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott Sells 4,921 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $12.64 on Wednesday, reaching $188.35. 3,549,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,314. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.07. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 13.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

