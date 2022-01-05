Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.93

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.93 ($0.32) and traded as high as GBX 25.70 ($0.35). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.33), with a volume of 5,882,239 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £642.05 million and a PE ratio of -225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 27.90 and a quick ratio of 27.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.83.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

