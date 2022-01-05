Everest (ID) 1-Day Volume Hits $487,986.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Everest has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and $487,986.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00071064 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.48 or 0.08050911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00076370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,567.25 or 0.99802984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007543 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.