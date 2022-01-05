EverRise (RISE) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EverRise has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. EverRise has a market capitalization of $51.59 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00072241 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001247 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

