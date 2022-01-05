ExclusiveCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $255,732.89 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $255,732.89 and $1,144.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010709 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001161 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.