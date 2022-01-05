Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,398,600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 110,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 309,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,229,000 after acquiring an additional 210,275 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 98,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 294,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

