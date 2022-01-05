Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.08

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.08 and last traded at $67.01, with a volume of 381619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

The firm has a market cap of $285.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 80,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 132,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

