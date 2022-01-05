F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Short Interest Update

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,200 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 108,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ FSTX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,727. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

