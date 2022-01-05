Faceter Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market cap of $663,799.29 and approximately $93.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00055073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

