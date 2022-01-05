FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $352.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FDS. Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $472.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.15. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total value of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.