Falconswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $33,678.00 (FSW)

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.47 million and $33,678.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Buying and Selling Falconswap

