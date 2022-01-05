Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 78.3% in December

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAMI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmmi during the second quarter worth $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Farmmi by 319.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,317 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Farmmi by 346.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 402,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 312,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmmi during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Farmmi during the third quarter worth $91,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Shares of FAMI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. 80,518,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,510,848. Farmmi has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.