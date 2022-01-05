Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 1.8%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 267.50 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 267.50 ($3.60). 1,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 25,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272.50 ($3.67).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

