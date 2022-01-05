F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Declares GBX 3 Dividend

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 943.75 ($12.72) on Wednesday. F&C Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($9.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 953 ($12.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 917.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13.

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 53 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 932 ($12.56) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($665.62). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond bought 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 858 ($11.56) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,341.17). Insiders have bought 179 shares of company stock valued at $158,204 in the last ninety days.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

