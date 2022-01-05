Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust traded as high as $138.64 and last traded at $137.55, with a volume of 1755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,318,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 867.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 104,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after buying an additional 93,597 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 141.25%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

