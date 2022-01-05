Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust traded as high as $138.64 and last traded at $137.55, with a volume of 1755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.32.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.75.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

