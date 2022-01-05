Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Lessened by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,230 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

