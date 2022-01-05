Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 48.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.