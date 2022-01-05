Financial Comparison: BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) vs. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BOTS and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 322.22%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than BOTS.

Profitability

This table compares BOTS and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOTS N/A -289.67% -282.30% RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BOTS and RLX Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOTS N/A N/A -$8.03 million N/A N/A RLX Technology $585.40 million 9.95 -$19.63 million $0.14 26.79

BOTS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLX Technology.

Summary

RLX Technology beats BOTS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOTS Company Profile

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents. The company was founded on December 30, 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

