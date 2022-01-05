Financial Review: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sound Financial Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.74 $8.94 million $4.10 10.80 Malvern Bancorp $42.18 million 2.87 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -1,587.00

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Malvern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18% Malvern Bancorp -0.22% -0.06% -0.01%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves in attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, PA.

