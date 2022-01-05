FIO Protocol (FIO) Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.59 million and $6.58 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001057 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005040 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 801,781,461 coins and its circulating supply is 466,198,733 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

