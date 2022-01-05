First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of First Community Bankshares stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $585.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.51. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.78.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after acquiring an additional 137,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 796,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,784,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

