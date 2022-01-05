First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana. The Bank operates through the internet primarily in the United States. Its services includes checking accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, consumer loans, conforming mortgages, jumbo mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans. First Internet Bancorp is based in Indianapolis, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.74. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

